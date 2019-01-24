TABLE-Indonesia's draft oil and gas law reveals sector overhaul

JAKARTA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia's government is expected soon to meet with parliament to discuss a long-awaited revision to its 2001 law on oil and gas, after a push by President Joko Widodo for the revision. Below is a table of several of the proposed changes in a draft of the oil and gas law reviewed by Reuters, and a comparison with current rules: Proposed revision Current law Special oil and gas agency Government acts as regulator (BUKMigas) will have authority over the sector BUKMigas must be formed Not regulated within one year of new law being issued at latest, prior to which SKKMigas will continue to function as upstream regulator BUKMigas will have authority Separate upstream (SKKMigas) over upstream and downstream and downstream (BPHMigas) oil and gas sectors regulators BUKMigas may undertake Upstream activities are upstream activity including undertaken by state or private oil and gas exploration and companies based on contracts exploitation with upstream regulator BUKMigas may also work in partnership with oil and gas contractors Contractors must propose Not regulated in current law, extensions 8 years before but under recent regulations contracts expire at latest contractors can propose extensions 10 years before contracts expire at soonest and 2 years before contracts expire at latest BUKMigas is responsible for Current law does not assign development of refineries and responsibility to regulatory can cooperate with state agencies to develop enterprises or other infrastructure companies for this purpose Downstream oil and gas No difference to current law, regulator (BPHMigas) will but unclear if BUKMigas and supervise supply and BPHMigas authority over distribution of fuel and gas downstream will overlap transported by pipeline Government sets oil and gas Oil and gas contractors must export policy and quotas deliver up to 25 pct of after meeting domestic demand production to meet domestic demand Oil and gas imports and Government decides on imports exports controlled by and export quotas and policy BUKMigas but this is not regulated under oil and gas law Energy Ministry and BUKMigas Not regulated manage petroleum fund transparently and accountably in one bank account Petroleum fund will be used Not regulated to compensate exploration activities; pay for infrastructure development and for research and development for oil and gas sector Petroleum fund will be paid Not regulated for by taking percentages of government share of production, bonuses received by government, levies imposed by government (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; writing by Fergus Jensen; editing by Christian Schmollinger)