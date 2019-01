JAKARTA, Jan 15 (Reuters) -

* Pertamina to buy 2.5 million barrels of crude per month from Chevron Pacific Indonesia in January-June 2019 - joint statement

* Pertamina crude purchases from Chevron and other companies to cut its crude imports to around 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 342,000 bpd (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe and Wilda Asmarini Editing by Ed Davies)