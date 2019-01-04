CORRECTED-Oil output from Indonesia's Rokan, Cepu blocks rises in 2018 -SKK Migas

(Corrects “up from” to “down from” in first paragraph)

JAKARTA, Jan 4 (Reuters) -

* Indonesian unit of Chevron Corp produced 209,400 barrels of oil per day (bpd) from the Rokan block in 2018, down from 223,000 bpd a year earlier, Dwi Soetjipto, chairman of upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas said

* Exxon Mobil produced 209,300 bpd of crude oil from the Cepu block in 2018, compared to 203,000 bpd in 2017, Soetjipto said

* BP Berau, a unit of BP Plc, which operates the Tanggu LNG plant produced 1,076 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of natural gas, versus 965 mmscfd in 2017

* Pertamina Hulu Mahakam’s gas lifting last year was 832 mmscfd, down from 1,286 mmscfd in 2017

* ConocoPhillips’ Corridor Block production rose to 840 mmscfd of gas in 2018

* SKK Migas said Indonesia targets $14.79 billion in upstream oil and gas investment this year (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini and Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Susan Fenton)