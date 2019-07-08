Indonesia Eximbank gets $177 mln capital injection to boost exports - govt

JAKARTA, July 8 (Reuters) -

* Indonesian President Joko Widodo has issued a decree ordering the finance ministry to inject 2.5 trillion rupiah ($177.30 million) into Indonesia Eximbank this year, the office of the cabinet secretary said in its website on Monday

* The capital injection was part of efforts to boost exports, it said

* In February, the government ordered the state-owned bank to provide 1.6 trillion rupiah in financing for exporters seeking to sell products to Africa, South Asia and Middle East ($1 = 14,100.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Tabita Diela; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)