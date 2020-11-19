Indonesia, U.S. EXIM bank sign $750 mln infrastructure, trade loan agreement

JAKARTA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia and the Export-Import Bank of the United States have signed an agreement for infrastructure and trade financing worth $750 million, the Indonesian embassy in Washington said in a statement.

The Memorandum of Understanding for the funding was signed by Muhammad Lutfi, Indonesia’s ambassador to the United States, and EXIM President Kimberly Reed, during a visit by senior Indonesian officials to Washington.

EXIM was not immediately available for comment, but according to a statement it issued in October both sides had agreed to explore opportunities for financing of up to $750 million, with potential projects ranging from infrastructure, energy and wireless communication technology to healthcare and broadcasting.

Indonesian officials are currently visiting the United States to promote the government’s new Job Creation law, which seeks to simplify doing business in the Southeast Asian country.

The delegation also met with executives from asset managers such as Blackrock, Blackstone, Carlyle, I Squared and Stonepeak, to pitch Indonesia's new sovereign wealth fund, according to an Instagram post on Thursday by Deputy State-Owned Enterprises Minister Kartika Wirjoatmodjo.