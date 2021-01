JAKARTA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia is targeting an increase in non-oil and gas exports by 6.3% this year and to post a $1 billion trade surplus, Trade Ministry data showed on Monday.

The government aims to boost exports of manufactured products, the minister, Muhammad Lutfi, said in a virtual briefing, especially steel products and automotive goods. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)