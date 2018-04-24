FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018 / 8:53 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indonesia's Federal International Finance plans $1 bln worth euro MTN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 24 (Reuters) - PT Federal International Finance (FIF), an Indonesian financing firm, said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday it is planning to issue euro medium-term notes (EMTN) worth $1 billion.

The company will conduct the sales in different stages, the filing stated, and the proceeds will be used for financing.

FIF, an affiliate to automotive distributor PT Astra International has appointed HSBC as global coordinator, IFR reported. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
