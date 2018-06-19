FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2018 / 8:35 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

At least 128 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 19 (Reuters) - At least 128 passengers were missing after a ferry sank in Indonesia’s Lake Toba on Monday evening, a search and rescue official said on Tuesday.

“Many people have reported their relatives missing,” Budiawan, head of the search and rescue agency based in the nearby city of Medan, told Reuters after a coordination meeting.

Authorities had previously said at least 80 people were thought to be on board the ferry that sank in rough weather. (Reporting by Tabita Diela Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor Editing by Darren Schuettler)

