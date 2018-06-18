FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
June 18, 2018 / 3:29 PM / in 2 hours

Six rescued, dozens missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia's Lake Toba

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 18 (Reuters) - Six people were rescued and one was confirmed dead from among an estimated 80 passengers on a ferry that sank on Monday in Lake Toba in Indonesia’s North Sumatra province, a disaster agency official said.

The Sinar Bangun ferry sank in rough weather at around 5:30 pm (1030 GMT) near the town of Prapat, and was carrying passengers from the lake’s Samosir Island, Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPT) spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said on Twitter. (Reporting by Tabita Diela Writing by Fergus Jensen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.