Six rescued, dozens missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia's Lake Toba

JAKARTA, June 18 (Reuters) - Six people were rescued and one was confirmed dead from among an estimated 80 passengers on a ferry that sank on Monday in Lake Toba in Indonesia’s North Sumatra province, a disaster agency official said.

The Sinar Bangun ferry sank in rough weather at around 5:30 pm (1030 GMT) near the town of Prapat, and was carrying passengers from the lake’s Samosir Island, Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPT) spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said on Twitter. (Reporting by Tabita Diela Writing by Fergus Jensen)