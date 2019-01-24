REFILE-Overflowing dam kills at least 30 in Indonesia

(Reinserts dropped word in headline)

JAKARTA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - An overflowing dam has killed at least 30 people in Indonesia and forced thousands to flee their villages, authorities said on Thursday. Twenty-five people are missing.

Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency has set up temporary shelters and field kitchens for residents fleeing floodwaters over a metre high that inundated riverside settlements in South Sulawesi province, including in the provincial capital Makassar, on Wednesday and Thursday. (Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Nick Macfie)