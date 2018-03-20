Indonesia's Bulog secures permit to import 100,000 T buffalo meat in 2018

JAKARTA, March 20 (Reuters) - Indonesian state food procurement agency Bulog has obtained permit to import 100,000 tonnes of water buffalo meat this year, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

If executed, it would be nearly double the imports last year.

Bulog Chief Executive Djarot Kusumayakti told reporters that the agency purchased 20,000 tonnes of buffalo meat for April arrival.

In December, a Bulog official said Indonesia bought 55,000 tonnes of the meat in 2017.

Indonesia imports water buffalo meat as substitute for beef, which is often in short supply due to import restrictions as the country aims for self-sufficiency. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)