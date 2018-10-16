FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 9:53 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Indonesia's food and beverages sales seen slowing in 2018, 2019 - assoc

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 16 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia’s food and beverage sales growth is expected to slow slightly this year and next year, from the 9.2 percent growth in 2017, in line with retail sales slowdown, said Adhi Lukman, chairman of Indonesian Food and Beverages Association.

* Lukman estimated 2018 sales growth of 8-9 percent and 2019 growth of 8 percent as businesses expected to increase prices due to weaker rupiah and higher distribution costs.

* Food and beverages companies are estimated to hike prices by a maximum 5 percent next year, he said.

Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

