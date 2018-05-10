FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 10, 2018 / 1:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indonesia rupiah rallies in NDFs after cbank says open to rate hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s rupiah rose in forwards markets on Thursday after the central bank said it was intervening in the market to support the currency and was preparing to adjust its benchmark interest rate.

The three-month non-deliverable forward (NDF) dropped to 14,385 from Wednesday’s close of 14,411 in offshore trade.

Financial markets in Indonesia were closed for a local holiday. The rupiah closed at 14,075 against the dollar on Wednesday.

Late on Wednesday Bank Indonesia (BI) suggested it may hike its key rate to shore up the currency, now at its weakest in 2-1/2 years. It has kept the rate steady since cutting it by 25 basis points last September.

BI said it was also “optimising other monetary operation instruments” to ensure enough rupiah and dollar onshore liquidity. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.