Financials
January 16, 2020 / 4:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indonesian president says rupiah strengthening too quickly may upset exporters

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo said on Thursday exporters may be upset if the rupiah exchange rate strengthens too quickly against the dollar , as the currency trades near a two-year high.

“Our currency is strengthening, but be careful if the strengthening happens too rapidly,” he said at a finance industry event in Jakarta. “Exporters may not be happy about a stronger rupiah because our competitiveness may decline.”

The Indonesian rupiah has rallied in recent weeks, gaining around 1.6% so far this month. (Reporting by Tabita Diela, Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below