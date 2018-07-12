FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018 / 12:48 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

Indonesia to announce Freeport acquisition structure on Thursday-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 12 (Reuters) -

* The Indonesian government is expected on Thursday to announce the details of a deal to acquire a majority stake in the local unit of U.S. copper miner Freeport McMoRan Inc, a source with knowledge of the matter said

* Announcement expected to include the share price, amount and structure of the deal

* Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati is scheduled to sign a heads of agreement with PT Freeport Indonesia at 4 p.m. on Thursday, a ministry spokesman said

* Representatives from Freeport and state-owned mining holding company PT Inalum, along with the ministers of state-owned enterprises, energy and mineral resources, and the environment are expected to attend the signing (Reporting by Fergus Jensen, Maikel Jefriando and Gayatri Suroyo; editing by Richard Pullin)

