Indonesia to announce Freeport acquisition structure on Thursday-source

JAKARTA, July 12 (Reuters) -

* The Indonesian government is expected on Thursday to announce the details of a deal to acquire a majority stake in the local unit of U.S. copper miner Freeport McMoRan Inc, a source with knowledge of the matter said

* Announcement expected to include the share price, amount and structure of the deal

* Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati is scheduled to sign a heads of agreement with PT Freeport Indonesia at 4 p.m. on Thursday, a ministry spokesman said

* Representatives from Freeport and state-owned mining holding company PT Inalum, along with the ministers of state-owned enterprises, energy and mineral resources, and the environment are expected to attend the signing (Reporting by Fergus Jensen, Maikel Jefriando and Gayatri Suroyo; editing by Richard Pullin)