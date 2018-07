July 12 (Reuters) - Mining company Rio Tinto on Thursday announced the sale of its 40 percent stake in the world’s second-biggest copper mine, Grasberg, for $3.5 billion to Indonesia’s state mining company PT Inalum.

Rio Tinto had a joint venture with Freeport-McMoRan, operator of Grasberg, for a 40 percent share of Grasberg’s production above specific levels until 2021 and 40 per cent of all production after 2021.