Indonesia 'still evaluating' extension of Freeport copper exports -official

JAKARTA, Feb 15 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia is ‘still evaluating’ a proposed extension of copper concentrate exports by local unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc , a mining ministry official said on Thursday.

* Freeport’s current export permit is due to expire on Feb. 16

* Any delay in approval unlikely to impact shipments from Freeport’s Grasberg mine, Coal and Minerals Director General Bambang Gatot told reporters on Thursday.

* Medco Energi unit Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara has not requested extension of copper concentrate exports, Gatot said. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; editing by Richard Pullin)