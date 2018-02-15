FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 5:02 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Indonesia 'still evaluating' extension of Freeport copper exports -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 15 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia is ‘still evaluating’ a proposed extension of copper concentrate exports by local unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc , a mining ministry official said on Thursday.

* Freeport’s current export permit is due to expire on Feb. 16

* Any delay in approval unlikely to impact shipments from Freeport’s Grasberg mine, Coal and Minerals Director General Bambang Gatot told reporters on Thursday.

* Medco Energi unit Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara has not requested extension of copper concentrate exports, Gatot said. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; editing by Richard Pullin)

