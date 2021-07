Freeport Indonesia cancels Tsingshan copper smelter plans -spokesman

JAKARTA, July 15 (Reuters) - PT Freeport Indonesia, the local unit of American mining giant Freeport McMoRan, has dropped plans to build a $2.8 billion copper smelter with China’s Tsingshan Group, Freeport Indonesia spokesman Riza Pratama told Reuters on Thursday.

It will instead go ahead with plans to build a new smelter near its existing refining operations in Gresik, East Java. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fathin Ungku Editing by David Goodman )