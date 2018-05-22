REFILE-Australia's Rio Tinto in talks with Inalum, Freeport for Grasberg stake

(Refiles to fix dateline.)

May 23 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Ltd on Wednesday confirmed it was in discussions with Inalum and Freeport-McMoRan regarding a potential purchase of its stake in the Grasberg mine by Inalum, including the price.

Noting reports of the potential purchase by Inalum - also known as PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium - of Rio’s interest in the Grasberg mine in Indonesia for $3.5 billion, Rio said no agreement had been reached, and that there was no certainty that binding agreements will be signed. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru, editing by G Crosse)