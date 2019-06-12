Company News
June 12, 2019 / 4:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

Freeport Indonesia to start smelter construction mid-2020 -spokesman

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 12 (Reuters) -

* The Indonesian unit of Freeport-McMoRan Inc is aiming to start construction of a copper smelter in mid-2020, PT Freeport Indonesia spokesman Riza Pratama told reporters on Wednesday

* Pratama said the smelter is scheduled to start production late in 2023, with input capacity of 2 million tonnes of copper concentrate

* Freeport agreed to build a copper smelter in Indonesia within five years of closing a deal last December with the Indonesian government on the operatorship of the giant Grasberg copper mine

* Meanwhile, Freeport Indonesia plans to request an additional export quota, Pratama said on Wednesday, without disclosing the amount. Freeport currently has a one-year permit to export 198,282 wet tonnes of copper concentrate (Reporting by Bernadette Christina; editing by Richard Pullin)

