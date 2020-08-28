Freeport Indonesia workers end protest over COVID-19 lockdown -workers' rep

JAKARTA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Workers at PT Freeport Indonesia’s Grasberg gold and copper mine on Friday ended a protest demanding an easing of travel restrictions at the mine due to the coronavirus pandemic, Yonpis Tabuni, a workers’ representative, told Reuters.

The protest started on Monday with workers blocking access to the mining complex and calling on Freeport to resume a bus service to allow them to travel to a nearby town to meet their families and for a bonus payment.

A spokesman for the Indonesian unit of Freeport-McMoran Inc late on Thursday said the local government had given permission to ease restrictions. (Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)