Indonesia extends Freeport's temporary mining permit to July 31

JAKARTA, July 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia has extended the operating permit of Freeport McMoRan Inc’s local unit, PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI), to July 31, 2018, as discussions continue over longer term rights to its Grasberg copper mine, a mining ministry official said.

“This month we hope all of the aspects - the divestment transaction, investment stability guarantees, the environment, a smelter - all of them are resolved,” Coal and Minerals Director Bambang Gatot Ariyono told reporters at a press conference.

Freeport, partner Rio Tinto and the Indonesian government are currently negotiating terms for long-term mining rights to Grasberg, the world’s second-biggest copper mine.

Freeport’s previous temporary operating permit, awarded in January, expired on June 30. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; writing by Fergus Jensen; editing by Richard Pullin)