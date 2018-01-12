FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2018 / 8:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indonesia in talks with Rio Tinto for Freeport acquisition - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 12 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia holding talks with Rio Tinto in connection with Freeport Indonesia (PT-FI) acquisition, unable to disclose details yet, PT Inalum CEO Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Friday

* “We’re still in negotiations and can’t comment on this due to a non disclosure agreement,” he said

* Talks with Rio were “progressing well,” Sadikin said

* Inalum also in talks with central government, Papua administrations, on funding mechanism for purchase of 41.64 percent stake in PT-FI, Sadikin said

* Funding for stake purchase will not come from central or regional government budgets, he said

Reporting by Cindy Silviana and Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

