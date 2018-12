JAKARTA, Dec 21 (Reuters) -

* A special mining permit given to Freeport McMoRan unit PT Freeport Indonesia on Friday is valid up to 2031, and could be extended to 2041, an energy ministry official said

* Copper ore output from Freeport’s Grasberg mine is expected to decline in 2019 once open pit mining ends this year, Freeport Indonesia chief executive Tony Wenas said

* Output from the mine is expected to increase once again in 2020, Wenas said (Writing by Fergus Jensen; editing by David Evans)