JAKARTA, Aug 29 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia will extend the special mining permit for PT Freeport Indonesia for another month to September, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan told reporters on Wednesday.

* The permit will be renewed monthly, Jonan said.

* Freeport McMoran agreed in July to sell a majority stake in PT Freeport Indonesia to Indonesia’s state-owned mining company Inalum. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)