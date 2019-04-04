Two injured, two others missing after mudslide at Freeport's Grasberg mine

JAKARTA, April 4 (Reuters) -

* An incident at Freeport-McMoran’s Grasberg mine in Indonesia injured two workers on Tuesday while two other missing, a company spokesman said on Thursday

* The injured workers have been hospitalised while rescue team continues to search for the missing. Mining operation is running normally despite the incident, spokesman Riza Pratama said

* According to Bambang Gatot Ariyono, Indonesia’s director general of coal and minerals at mining ministry, the incident occurred after an area inside the mine was hit by a mudflow

* Mine inspectors are investigating the cause of the incident, Pratama said (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)