Company News
April 4, 2019 / 9:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

Two injured, two others missing after mudslide at Freeport's Grasberg mine

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 4 (Reuters) -

* An incident at Freeport-McMoran’s Grasberg mine in Indonesia injured two workers on Tuesday while two other missing, a company spokesman said on Thursday

* The injured workers have been hospitalised while rescue team continues to search for the missing. Mining operation is running normally despite the incident, spokesman Riza Pratama said

* According to Bambang Gatot Ariyono, Indonesia’s director general of coal and minerals at mining ministry, the incident occurred after an area inside the mine was hit by a mudflow

* Mine inspectors are investigating the cause of the incident, Pratama said (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below