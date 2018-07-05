FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 5, 2018 / 5:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indonesian conglomerates-backed tech fund to be launched in 6 months -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 5 (Reuters) - An Indonesian tech venture capital fund backed by the country’s largest conglomerates will be launched within the next six months, the communications minister said on Thursday.

“We, Indonesian investors, must immediately enter the tech market,” Minister of Communications and Information Rudiantara told Reuters.

He said the fund, which would be pooled from Indonesian conglomerates, was supported by his ministry, with its structure currently being discussed with the country’s financial regulators (OJK).

The size of the fund has not been disclosed. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.