Some Garuda shareholders question its 2018 results, $240 mln deal

JAKARTA, April 24 (Reuters) - The two largest private shareholders of Indonesian national flag carrier Garuda questioned on Wednesday the airline’s 2018 financial results and alleged it misrepresented a $240 million financial transaction - a claim the airline rejected.

CT Corp and Finegold Resources Ltd, which own a combined 28 percent of Garuda’s shares, made public a “dissenting opinion letter” to stakeholders stating they had refused to sign the carrier’s 2018 earnings report over the “misleading” way it portrayed an October 2018 deal.

Garuda, which is majority owned by the Indonesian government, said in its 2018 financial report released earlier this month it had made a modest profit of $809,850 in 2018, after struggling with fuel costs and a rising rupiah versus the U.S. dollar.

But the shareholders believe the company should actually be listing an additional loss of $240 million and is misrepresenting the financial transaction behind that deal.

According to their letter, which was shared with reporters, Garuda is not stating in its earnings that it is still owed the $240 million from PT Mahata Aero Teknologi, which it has forward booked.

Chairal Tanjung, the chairman of CT Corp, the airline’s No.2 shareholder who refused to sign the earnings report, told reporters he was only “concerned with this one specific transaction”.

Major shareholders at Garuda and other Indonesian companies are required to sign the results to show their acceptance.

Garuda’s Chief Financial Officer Fuad Rizal disputed the allegations, calling it “a difference in opinion....with other shareholders.”

Rizal told reporters in a separate press conference later that according to Indonesian financial tax regulations, “it is possible to count income for 2018 that hasn’t yet been received”.

He said other shareholders had approved Garuda’s 2018 earnings and that they had been independently audited. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)