Indonesia Mahakam, Grissik gas output to rise in 2019 -SKKMigas

JAKARTA, Aug 27 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia’s state energy company PT Pertamina is expected to produce 1,100 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of natural gas from Mahakam block next year, up from 849 mmscfd seen in 2018, the country’s upstream oil and gas regulator SKKMigas said

* ConocoPhillips’s gas output from Grissik field is expected to hit 810 mmscfd next year, compared to 800 mmscfd in 2018, the regulator added

* BP Berau Ltd, local unit of BP Plc and operator of Indonesia’s Tangguh LNG plant, expected to produce 1,050 mmscfd of natural gas in 2019, same as this year’s estimated output, SKKMigas also said

* Meanwhile, Rokan block operated by Chevron Corp is expected to produce 180,000 barrel per day (bpd) of oil in 2019, compared to SKKMigas’s estimate of 206,710 bpd in 2018

* Mobil Cepu, a unit of ExxonMobil, is seen producing 212,000 bpd from Cepu block, up from an estimated 210,930 bpd in 2018 (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini)