Indonesia revises down 2021 GDP growth to 3.7%-4.5% - senior minister

JAKARTA, July 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia has revised down its 2021 gross domestic product forecast to 3.7% to 4.5% due to new coronavirus restrictions imposed to curb days of record infections, Chief Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto said on Tuesday.

The country had previously expected GDP to grow between 4.5% to 5.3%. Indonesia’s economy contracted last year for the first time in nearly two decades.