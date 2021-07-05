Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Indonesia revises down 2021 GDP growth to 3.7%-4.5% - senior minister

By Reuters Staff

JAKARTA, July 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia has revised down its 2021 gross domestic product forecast to 3.7% to 4.5% due to new coronavirus restrictions imposed to curb days of record infections, Chief Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto said on Tuesday.

The country had previously expected GDP to grow between 4.5% to 5.3%. Indonesia’s economy contracted last year for the first time in nearly two decades.

Reporting by Tabita Diela and Stanley Widianto; Editing by Martin Petty

