Indonesia says 2021 GDP growth won't fall below +3.7% despite curbs

JAKARTA, July 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s economic growth this year is not expected to fall below 3.7%, even if authorities extend tighter restrictions outside Java and Bali to control the spread of COVID-19, a senior finance ministry official said on Friday.

The government continued to mitigate the impact on the economy of a surge in COVID-19 cases, the head of the fiscal office Febrio Kacaribu said, while noting that Java and Bali accounted for 65% of Indonesia’s economy.

The 2021 GDP growth outlook has been lowered to 3.7%-4.5% after the government implemented strict movement curb in Java and Bali. (Reporting by Tabita Diela Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)