Indonesia's GMF AeroAsia eyes deals with 5 new airlines by end 2018- CEO

JAKARTA, July 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s PT Garuda Maintenance Facility AeroAsia (GMF AeroAsia) is eyeing partnerships with five new airline clients by the end of 2018, with a focus on Russian and Indian airlines, its chief executive said on Tuesday. The company, a unit of flag carrier PT Garuda Indonesia , said it had already signed partnerships with Thailand’s Bangkok Airways and Bangladesh’s Novo Airlines in the second quarter of 2018.

CEO Iwan Joeniarto said he aimed to increase revenue from foreign airlines from 12 to 30 percent within 5 years.