2 months ago
Indonesia has reached tax deal with Google for 2016 -finmin
June 13, 2017 / 4:13 AM / 2 months ago

Indonesia has reached tax deal with Google for 2016 -finmin

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia has reached a settlement with Alphabet Inc's Google for 2016 in their dispute over taxes, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday.

"We already have an agreement with them based on 2016. But we can't disclose the figure, that is a secret," Indonesia Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told reporters.

A senior tax official said in September that Indonesia planned to pursue Google for five years of back taxes and the company could face a bill of more than $400 million for 2015 alone if it were found to have avoided payments. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

