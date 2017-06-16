FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia to get access to its taxpayers' financial data in Hong Kong
June 16, 2017 / 7:16 AM / 2 months ago

Indonesia to get access to its taxpayers' financial data in Hong Kong

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia and Hong Kong have agreed on an exchange of financial information that will allow the Indonesian tax office to have access to data on taxpayers who have accounts there, Indonesia's finance ministry said on Friday.

Indonesia's Director-General of Taxes, Ken Dwijugiasteadi, and Hong Kong's Commissioner of Inland Revenue Department, Wong Kuen-fai, have signed a "Bilateral Competent Authority Agreement", according to the Indonesian statement.

Indonesia will use the financial information obtained from Hong Kong to complement its tax database, "so hopefully this will encourage Indonesian taxpayers to voluntarily fulfill their tax obligations," the statement said. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

