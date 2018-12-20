Hyundai to invest around $880 mln in Indonesia, open car plant - minister

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co has committed to invest around $880 million in Indonesia and will open a car plant in the country, Indonesian Industry Deputy Minister Harjanto said on Thursday.

The motor plant will have a capacity of around 250,000 units and would in part be used to build electric vehicles, Harjanto told Reuters, adding Hyundai was currently searching for an appropriate location.

He noted the plant would be focused at 53 percent for exports and 47 percent for the domestic market, mostly for Southeast Asian countries and Australia. (Reporting by Fanny Potkin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)