Indonesia unveils higher import tax on over 1,000 goods

JAKARTA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia will raise import taxes on a more than 1,000 goods ranging from cosmetics to appliances and some cars, as part of measures aimed at cutting imports and supporting a weak rupiah, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Wednesday.

The import tax will be raised to between 7.5 percent to 10 percent on 1,147 mostly consumer goods, from the current 2.5 percent to 7.5 percent range, Indrawati told a news briefing.

She did not say when the tariffs would be applied, but government data showed the goods were worth $5 billion in the first eight months of this year and $6.6 billion throughout 2017 (Reporting by Tabita Diela Writing by Gayatri Suroyo Editing by Ed Davies & Simon Cameron-Moore)