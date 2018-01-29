U.S. dollar should reflect fundamentals-Indonesia's Indrawati

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar should reflect the country’s economic fundamentals, Indonesia’s finance minister said on Monday, adding she hoped it wouldn’t be used to boost trade competitiveness.

“The currency of the dollar should be reflecting the fundamentals of the economy. It’s not going to be a tool to boosting competitiveness,” Sri Mulyani Indrawati told Reuters in London.

“We are hoping, as the President said, that ‘America First’ does not mean America alone.”

Indrawati also added that Indonesia was working towards a U.S. dollar-denominated “Green” sukuk bond.

“I think it is very good feedback from bond investors and when the time is right we will bring the issue with the right size as well as the right structure.” (Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Marc Jones; Editing by Toby Chopra)