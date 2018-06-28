UPDATE 1-Indonesia launches infrastructure investment fund - SOE ministry

(Adds comment)

June 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s state-owned enterprise ministry said on Thursday it has launched an infrastructure fund, PT Bandha Investasi Indonesia, to target assets of 1.8 trillion rupiah ($126.09 million) in “several years”.

“The aim of the fund would be to finance 4 trillion rupiah worth of infrastructure projects currently in the pipeline,” director of PT Bandha Investasi Anneta Hasan told Reuters.

The new private investment company would be formed as a sub-unit of PT Bahana Pembinaan Usaha Indonesia (Persero) and Danareksa Capital, the ministry said.