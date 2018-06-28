FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018 / 3:50 AM / in an hour

UPDATE 1-Indonesia launches infrastructure investment fund - SOE ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds comment)

June 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s state-owned enterprise ministry said on Thursday it has launched an infrastructure fund, PT Bandha Investasi Indonesia, to target assets of 1.8 trillion rupiah ($126.09 million) in “several years”.

“The aim of the fund would be to finance 4 trillion rupiah worth of infrastructure projects currently in the pipeline,” director of PT Bandha Investasi Anneta Hasan told Reuters.

The new private investment company would be formed as a sub-unit of PT Bahana Pembinaan Usaha Indonesia (Persero) and Danareksa Capital, the ministry said.

$1 = 14,275 rupiah Reporting by Cindy Silviana, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

