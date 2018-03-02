Indonesia to restart 38 infrastructure projects after safety review

JAKARTA, March 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia said on Friday it would allow work on 38 of 40 suspended elevated infrastructure projects, including rail and road works, to resume after they passed a safety review.

Indonesia suspended construction after a series of accidents raised concern about safety as the government boosts infrastructure development.

Under the drive, a series of projects ranging from a subway in traffic-clogged Jakarta to seven new airports and thousands of kilometres of road are being built, many by state-owned enterprises.

The Ministry of Public Works and Housing on Friday said on Twitter that the 38 projects had been allowed to resume work, although some still needed to address issues.

“So for those that were given special notes, they can start operation at the projects, but there are particular things that still need to be evaluated,” said Arie Setiadi Moerwanto, a director general at the public works ministry.

He said these“special notes” may involve changing some girders or reinstalling launchers that lift heavy blocks in road construction.

There have been 14 accidents in project sites in the past six months, according to the government. A collapsed crane at an elevated railway project in East Jakarta last month killed four people and injured five.

President Joko Widodo has outlined a need for $450 billion investment in infrastructure by 2019 to help cut high logistics costs holding back Southeast Asia’s biggest economy. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Nick Macfie)