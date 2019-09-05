Japan's Inpex lining up LNG buyers for Masela project in Indonesia - exec

JAKARTA, Sept 5 (Reuters) -

* Japan’s Inpex Corp is lining up gas buyers for its $20-billion Masela LNG plant in Indonesia, as it prepares its Front End Engineering Design (FEED), an executive of its unit told reporters

* “Currently, when we’re making a list of buyers, of course we also ask them how much they need, their purchasing power etc.” Nico Muhyiddin, vice-president of corporate services of Inpex Masela Ltd said

* The company expects to secure domestic and overseas buyers before 2022, when it makes a final investment decision, he said

* He also said that the buyers were not limited to just Japanese firms

* The gas price will be linked to crude price, he added

* Production from the field — estimated at 9.5 million tonnes of LNG per year and 150 mmscfd of natural gas — is expected to start by 2027-2028 (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; editing by Uttaresh.V)