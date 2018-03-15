Bumiputera, Evergreen cancel investment agreement to bail out the insurer

JAKARTA, March 15 (Reuters) - Indonesian life insurer Bumiputera and Evergreen Invesco late on Wednesday decided to cancel their investment agreement to raise money to bail out Bumiputera, a manager at the firm said on Thursday.

Bumiputera has been operating under control of Indonesia’s Financial Services Authority (OJK) since 2013. Bumiputera’s management struck a deal with textile material firm Evergreen in 2016 to help shore up the troubled, century-old insurer.

Under the deal, Evergreen was to raise fund through a rights issue and then use the proceeds to acquire a holding company set up by Bumiputera. Evergreen has previously said it wanted to raise up to 40 trillion rupiah ($2.91 billion) through the rights issuance.

Adhie Massardi, a Bumiputera manager, said the deal fell through because there were differences between the two companies over the size of capital injection Evergreen was to put into the holding company.

Bumiputera is a mutual insurance company, meaning it is owned by its 6.7 million policyholders, who are mainly Indonesian civil servants.