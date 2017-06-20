Indonesia to revise ownership rules in sectors restricted to foreigners - minister

JAKARTA, June 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia is in the process of revising ownership rules in a list of sectors that are partially or fully closed to foreigners, a cabinet minister said on Tuesday.

"The president really wants investment to increase," Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi told reporters.

For the transport sector, the government is considering easing rules on airport operation services, Sumadi said. The current rules stipulate a maximum foreign ownership limit of 49 percent.

President Joko Widodo eased the so-called negative investment list last year in what he called a "Big Bang" liberalisation of the economy.