JAKARTA, April 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia has reappointed JP Morgan Chase Bank as a primary dealer for Indonesian sovereign bonds, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The reappointment will take effect starting May 2.

Indonesia cut some ties with JP Morgan late in 2016 after the bank's research analysts issued a negative report on the country. (reut.rs/2jiFWZS) (Reporting by Maikel Jefriando Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kim Coghill)