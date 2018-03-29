Indonesia's Lion Group expects to receive 36 new aircraft in 2018

JAKARTA, March 29 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia-based budget airline company Lion Group expects to receive at least 36 new aircraft in 2018 amid 11 percent estimated growth in passenger numbers, its chief executive said on Thursday.

* “We are optimistic that the deliveries will be on schedule,” Edward Sirait told a press conference.

* The additions be made to Lion’s fleet in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand and would include eight Airbus, 18 Boeing and 10 ATR aircraft.

* This year Lion plans to focus on its domestic fleets, Sirait said, adding that it had no plans to expand into other countries but would review regional markets.

* The group has ordered at least 700 new aircraft up to 2025, he said.

* Lion Air, one of Boeing’s largest customers, ordered 201 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in 2012 and placed options for a further 150.

* Transportation Partners, the leasing arm of Lion Group, has ordered 380 LEAP-1A engines from CFM International, a joint venture of GE and Safran Aircraft Engines, valued at $5.5 billion, to power its Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft, Sirait said.

* Lion Group slowed its rate of fleet expansion for a second consecutive year in 2017, taking delivery of 29 aircraft, compared to 36 in 2016 and 57 in 2015. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Adrian Croft)