Three Indonesian LNG cargoes to China delayed on coronavirus outbreak

JAKARTA, Feb 27 (Reuters) -

* Shipments of three liquefied natural gas cargoes from Indonesia’s Tangguh LNG Plant to Fujian province in China have been delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak, Indonesia’s upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas said on Thursday

* The cargoes were due to depart in the third week of February but shipments have been rescheduled to an unspecified later time, Arief Setiawan Handoko, SKK Migas’ deputy for finance and monetisation told Reuters by text

* Indonesia’s Tangguh LNG plant is operated by a unit of BP Plc

* Shipments to other destinations, such as Japan and Singapore, are so far not affected by the coronavirus outbreak in China which has now spread to other countries

* Handoko said should the shipments be cancelled, Indonesia would prefer to sell the cargoes to a domestic buyer. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)