UPDATE 1-Indonesia plans to sell 10 cargoes of lNG to spot market in H1 2019- energy ministry official

(Updates with new bullets from Siswanto)

March 5 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia plans to sell 10 cargoes of LNG to spot market in the first half of 2019, said energy ministry official Djoko Siswanto, who is director general of oil and gas.

* There will be 1 cargo in April and 2 cargoes in May from Bontang LNG plant, 4 cargoes in June from Tangguh LNG plant, and 3 cargoes in March, May, and June from Donggi Senoro LNG Plant, he told a forum on Tuesday.

* Indonesia has 40 excess cargoes of LNG until 2025, Siswanto said.

* The energy ministry has approved for BP Indonesia to export 84 LNG cargoes from Train 3 Tangguh LNG plant to Singapore between 2020 to 2025.

* Starting next year, 4 cargoes will be shipped followed by 16 cargoes per year from 2021 to 2025.

* The price will be 12.33 percent of Japan crude cocktail, said Siswanto. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini)