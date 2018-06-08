ADB loans Indonesia $1 bln to support fiscal, investment-climate reforms

JAKARTA, June 8 (Reuters) - The Asian Development Bank has approved two policy-based loans totalling $1 billion for Indonesia to support fiscal reform and promote investment, the bank said on Friday.

The first $500 million will go to programmes to improve government budget preparation, transparency and monitoring, the ADB said, adding that the second $500 million will be for the government to ease investment constraints.

Both loans will be complemented by the equivalent of 200 million euro ($235.26 million) in parallel financing from KfW, the German government’s development cooperation bank, the ADB said.