Indonesia state-owned companies plan up to $560 mln share buyback -official

JAKARTA, March 10 (Reuters) - Twelve publicly listed Indonesian state-owned companies are planning to buy back their shares, Arya Sinulingga, a senior official at the State-Owned Enterprises Ministry, told reporters.

The companies’ planned buyback could amount to around 7 trillion rupiah to 8 trillion rupiah ($560.42 million), he said.

Those aiming for buybacks include the state lenders, Bank Mandiri, Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank Negara Indonesia, as well as state construction firms and state miners, Sinulingga said. ($1 = 14,275.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Tabita Diela; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)