Indonesia to ease imports rules for capital goods amid virus outbreak

JAKARTA, March 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Monday the government will ease rules on the import of capital goods to assist the economy amid a trade slowdown due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

“Stocks of raw material for manufacturing industry are thinning, so the president has asked to ease imports of materials,” Indrawati told reporters.

The financial regulator, central bank and the government will also stand ready to intervene “so markets react more rationally” to the impact of the disease, she told reporters hours after Indonesia confirmed its first cases of coronavirus. (Reporting by Maikel Jefriando Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Toby Chopra)