Indonesia mulls tax relief for companies hit by virus outbreak

JAKARTA, March 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Monday the government is mulling a tax relief for companies who are facing pressure from global slowdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“This is aimed at giving room for industries to survive in the current situation,” she told reporters, hours after Indonesia announced its first two confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Last week, Indonesian has already announced a nearly $750 million in stimulus package to support consumption and tourism. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe, Tabita Diela Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Toby Chopra)